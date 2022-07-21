OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m.

A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.

Lindemann was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office three days after the incident and was charged with more than 20 counts relating to his involvement in the crash.

One passenger aboard the two-story paddle boat was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and several others were treated at the scene as a result of the crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have made contact with all 43 occupants on the paddleboat alongside all 7 passengers on the powerboat.

This incident remains open for investigation at this time and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.