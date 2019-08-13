WATCH: New Washington Island Ferry, the Madonna, begins construction

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On Monday, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding invited Washington Island Ferry Line team members to watch the first burn of the newest year-round operational ferry, the Madonna.

The Madonna will be 124 feet in length with a 10-foot 8-inch depth and a 40-foot beam.

Courtesy: Fincantieri Marine Group

The new ferry, which will be the largest in the Ferry Line fleet to date, will be able to carry as many as 28 vehicles and 150 passengers.

“We are pleased to build what is our third ferry for Washington Island,” says Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager Todd Thayse. “All current ferry vessels were built in Sturgeon Bay – two by Peterson Builders and this will be our third here at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

Courtesy: Fincantieri Marine Group

“This opportunity to build yet another ferry vessel in a Door County shipyard is something we’re extremely proud of,” says Washington Island Ferry Line President Hoyt Purinton. “Built locally, this ferry – like our other vessels – will operate exclusively in Door County waters between Washington Island and the tip of the Door Peninsula.”

The Madonna is scheduled for a late May 2020 delivery.