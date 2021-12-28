WATCH: Northeast Wisconsin experiencing snowfall

Local Five is hitting the roads, starting in Outagamie County, as Danielle Zulkosky gives us a live look at the roads from Storm Tracker 5, with photojournalist Olivia Talmadge.

(WFRV)- Local Five is following the winter weather as Wisconsinites are beginning their evening commutes to and from work.

One to four inches of snow across Northeast Wisconsin, which will impact the evening commute for travelers.

Local Five’s Eric Richards is down in the Little Chute area where he caught some snowfall near Highway 41.

Staff with the Outagamie County Highway Department provided a few tips for Wisconsinites and the best way to stay safe during these winter conditions. Patrol Super Intendent Chad Johnson says one of the best ways? Don’t get on the road if you don’t have to.

“if you don’t have to drive, don’t drive would be a good thing. Give the plows room, they don’t have very good visibility.”

Local Five Danielle Zulkosky will be live in the Storm Tracker 5 with the latest road conditions report beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening.