(WFRV) – A watch. Something simple, something people wear often but for one local non-profit, watches have held a special place in their hearts.

The Brian LaViolette Foundation was created three decades ago after Brian LaViolette died in a swimming accident in Door County, he was 15 years old. The foundation helps local students receive scholarships to college and since 1992 has presented over 1,000 to students.

Brian loved watches, so his father Doug decided to combine Brian’s passion for watches while also helping the foundation named in his honor. They’ve collected watches from famous celebrities to athletes, even the pope.

The “Once Upon a Time” Watch Project continues to receive timepieces, one recent addition is a unique piece that was worn by World War II and D-Day paratrooper, Sgt. Donald Jakeway of the 82nd Airborne. Local 5 caught up with his son, Don Jakeway Jr. who talked about his connection with Doug LaViolette, which started as a simple request.

Don Jr., his father, and two brothers went back to Normandy for the 70th anniversary of D-Day and with it, Don Jr. asked Doug LaViolette to create a military coin that would be used for a military coin challenge – and as the saying goes, the rest is history. Doug and Don Jr. became close friends through that simple encounter, and Don learned about the Foundation, watches, and Brian, “Brian captured my heart,” said Don Jr.

While moving from Texas to Ohio, Don Jr. found his father’s paratrooper Wittneuer military-issued watch and after hearing Brian LaViolette’s story, he decided to gift his father’s watch to the “Once Upon a Time” Watch Project.

“I guess I could have kept it, but I knew my dad would probably go, ‘Well yeah, it’s gonna be in the same vault with the Pope’s watch, are you kidding me?'” said Don Jr.

The watch holds historical and personal significance, Sgt. Jakeway wore it while parachuting on the outskirts of Sainte Mere Eglise France in 1944 and was awarded four Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and the French Legion of Merit for his courage during combat.

When thinking back about gifting the watch the Foundation, Jakeway said, “It filled my heart with a lot of gladness.”

Don Jakeway Jr. is also on the Board of Trustees at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was able to secure a watch from Brian’s football idol, Jan Stenrud who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and the Green Bay Packers.

You can learn more about the Brian LaViolette Foundation and The Watch Project here.