ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station.

In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.

Officers say that the damage was done at the ‘One Stop – 4 Paths’ location earlier on Sunday morning.

If you can provide any relevant information, you are asked to call the Oneida Police Department.