GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Boaters trying to get out and enjoy the nice weather better watch out for ‘No Docking’ signs as they sprout up around the Fox River.

The Green Bay Police Department reports the area was identified with the help of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshall and will be posted “in accordance with City of Green Bay Ordinance 9.52.”

Currently, it includes between the Dousman Street Bridge, the train trestle, and the mouth of East River to Hwy 54/Monroe Ave. (seen marked in red in the image.)

Officers say the area is subject to change with little notice depending on the weather.

The department explained the blocking off is done for safety because it is the believed ‘firework fallout zone’ for the 4th of July.

It went on to say it also helps for protecting property for all who are visiting for the “Fire Over the Fox” which starts at 9:45 p.m. in Green Bay.