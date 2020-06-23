WATCH: Peregrine falcon chicks leave WPS, We Energies nests

(WFRV) – Eight peregrine falcon chicks born at WPS and We Energies facilities across Wisconsin have learned to fly and officially joined the class of 2020.

Blaze was the first chick to spread his wings and his younger brother, Hoppy was the last. Earlier this year, Wisconsinites helped name the chicks in honor of Wisconsin’s favorite things. Names selected for this years’ chicks were Cream Puff, Bubbler, Kringle, Scoop, Brandy, Tundra, Blaze, and Hoppy.

The fledglings will spend the next few weeks learning how to hunt prey and mastering their flying skills. After that, they’ll head off in separate directions to start their own lives.

Since the mid-1990s, 410 peregrine falcon chicks have hatched as well as banded and named at WPS and We Energies power plants. WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

