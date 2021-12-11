WATCH: Semi sideswipes Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s vehicle

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Talk about a close call…According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Monday, a trooper sitting in their parked cruiser was sideswiped by a semi-truck.

In the video above, the cruiser, which was parked along 1-94 in Dane County, is seen being sideswiped by the semi on the driver’s side.

Fortunately, the trooper in the vehicle was not reported injured during the incident.

The driver of the semi told authorities that he didn’t see the cruiser because he had turned to look at something that had fallen in his cab.

Now, the Wisconsin State Patrol is once again reminding drivers to always pay attention while behind the wheel.