WATCH: Suspects burglarize storage units in Humboldt, steal weapon and ‘thousands of rounds of ammunition’

HUMBOLDT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries that took place in the Township of Humboldt in mid-July and are believed to be tied to the same suspects.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 and July 17, several individuals forced their way into two separate storage units, returning over several days to take items from them. Authorities say some of the items stolen included a 3x3x6 gun safe with thousands of rounds of ammunition in it, a “Craftsman” tool chest, and a Hoyt hunting bow.

Deputies are now asking for the public’s help in providing information relating to the identity of these suspects, a location for any of the stolen items, and/or any information on whether the suspects pictured were involved in any similar act.

Suspects in Brown County Burglary Investigation

Suspects in Brown County Burglary Investigation

Suspects in Brown County Burglary Investigation

Suspects in Brown County Burglary Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391- 7450. A video provided by the Brown County YouTube channel of the burglary is available below.