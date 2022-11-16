SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road.

In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.

The post states that a deputy investigated the violation, and says that he is “very thankful that the kids made sure the coast was clear prior to crossing the road to get on the bus. Had the kids not been paying attention, much like the person driving the car, this could have been tragic.”

Deputies are reminding everyone on Wisconsin roads to stop for flashing red lights on school buses. The video is also a good reminder for everyone to always look both ways before crossing a road, no matter the situation.

Thank you to the vast majority that has put their phone down and are attentive to their surroundings! Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Penalties for violating these laws are in excess of $330.