WATCH: Shoplifter shoves bottle down shorts at Oconto County supermarket

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The owner of Mike’s Supermarket in Townsend shared pictures and a video of a group of men involved in a shoplifting incident.

Mike’s Supermarket owner Michelle Janesch tells Local 5 that the theft happened on July 14 around 3:30 p.m. Janesch also mentioned that in scenarios where they cannot get a license plate to give to the Oconto/Forest County Sheriff’s Departments, they post the suspects and video to social media.

The post involving this incident already has over 900 shares. Included in the post are two pictures that show the three suspects.

Picture courtesy of Michelle Janesch

Picture courtesy of Michelle Janesch

In the video, three people are huddled around the liquor section of the supermarket. After a moment of pause, one of the men takes a bottle of Fireball Whiskey (according to Janesch) and turns his back to the camera.

When the man turns back around he is adjusting his shorts, and the bottle is no longer in his hands. One of the other men appears to look at the shorts area to see if it is noticeable.

Janesch and her husband Steve own the supermarket, and the Facebook post can be seen here.