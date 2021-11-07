FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WATCH: Suspect caught on video doing ‘suspicious’ activity, Kaukauna P.D. seek to ID man

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna police are trying to identify a suspect that was caught on video engaging in suspicious activity in a local neighborhood.

On Sunday morning, the Kaukauna Police Department posted on Facebook that they are actively looking to identify the man who was caught on a Ring Neighbors surveillance camera doing suspicious things.

In the video, the unidentified suspect, wearing a hoodie and jeans, was seen walking up to two cars that were parked in the driveway of a home.

Shortly after, the suspect then left that driveway and walked over to another parked car that was located in the driveway of the neighboring house.

Once at the car, the suspect entered the vehicle using the driver’s side door and remained in the vehicle for several seconds before exiting. The suspect then proceeded to flee the scene on foot.

Kaukauna police are now trying to identify the suspect in the video in reference to the ‘suspicious incident’.

If you recognize the individual in the video you are asked to call Officer Frank at (920) 766-6333 or email at Frankmw@kaukauna-wi.org. To watch the video, click here.

