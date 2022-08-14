HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine.

Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect or any information related to the vehicle in the surveillance video.

The suspect drove up to the front window of KK Sew and Vac, smashed the window with a sledgehammer, and entered the business.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sergeant Investigator Kucharski at 920-849-2335 Ext. 5103 or through the Calumet County Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327. Any relevant and reliable information could lead to a cash reward.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is either released or uncovered.