WATCH: Suspects break into bowling alley to steal from ATM and gaming machines

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects cut power lines and forced their way into C Z’s Bushville Lanes and caused over $10,000 in damage.

According to a release, in the early morning of Jan. 03, two unknown offenders cut phone lines and made forced entry into C Z’s Bushville Lanes located at 2280 South CTH P Luxemburg.

Offenders spent significant time inside the business and made forced entry into numerous gaming machines. Offenders also utilized power tools to gain entry into an ATM machine.

Offenders caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage and were successful in stealing an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

A truck was believed to have been used by the offenders. Crime scene investigation identified evidence to suggest that this was a targeted burglary with offenders’ familiar with the business.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is continuing to review and analyze physical evidence recovered at the crime scene.

BCSO is seeking the community’s help in identifying the offenders and provide any information believed to be relevant to this investigation.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867.