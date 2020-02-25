Watch tonight’s Democratic Debate on Local 5

(WFRV) – Seven Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a CBS News Debate on Tuesday night ahead of the last critical vote before Super Tuesday – the South Carolina Primary.

Voters will get to hear from the following candidates:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Local 5 will carry the tenth Democratic debate on-air starting at 7 p.m.

