Watch tonight’s Democratic Debate on Local 5

(WFRV) – Seven Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a CBS News Debate on Tuesday night ahead of the last critical vote before Super Tuesday – the South Carolina Primary.

Voters will get to hear from the following candidates:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
  • Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
  • Billionaire investor Bernie Sanders
  • Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Local 5 will carry the tenth Democratic debate on-air starting at 7 p.m.

