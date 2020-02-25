Watch tonight’s Democratic Debate on Local 5

(WFRV) – Seven Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a CBS News Debate on Tuesday night ahead of the last critical vote before Super Tuesday – the South Carolina Primary.
Voters will get to hear from the following candidates:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
- Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
- Billionaire investor Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
Local 5 will carry the tenth Democratic debate on-air starting at 7 p.m.
