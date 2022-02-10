ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WFRV) – Video circulating around social media showed two vehicles near Wausau apparently trying to run each other off the road, and police are investigating the incident.

In the video, a truck appears to hit another vehicle and force it onto the shoulder. Once the two cars separate they go in different directions, with the truck continuing on the highway, while the other car exits.

Debris can be seen coming off the vehicles and spilling onto the road.

The Wausau Police Department also posted about the incident saying that the incident actually happened in Rothschild, and is being investigated by the Rothschild Police Department.

Video of the incident was posted on social media, and already has over 3,000 shares. The video was posted on Feb. 8.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or if either of the drivers were facing charges.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.