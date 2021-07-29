WATCH: Uncommon swarm of bats at dawn captured on video at WI wildlife refuge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – In what looks like a scene out of a Batman movie, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bat Biologist captured video of a dawn swarm of bats at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the DNR, the footage was caught on July 14. DNR Bat Biologist Heather Kaarakka was able to capture the video and she isn’t certain why the bats swarm in the morning.

“We still aren’t positive why the bats swarm in the morning. It is probably a form of communication with other members of the colony and an indication to other bats that ‘there’s a suitable roost here,” said Kaarakka.

The DNR says the bat condo was built back in 2011 by then Eagle Scout Cole Gabrick. Gabrick’s dad Mike, and other Scouts and volunteers helped build the condo as well. The condo was part of a project to help provide roosting habitat for bats.

At the time, the DNR says Wisconsin was preparing for the arrival of white-nose syndrome. White-nose syndrome is reportedly a deadly disease of bats that was found in the eastern part of the U.S.

White-nose Syndrome was first found in Wisconsin back in 2014 and the DNR says it has decimated populations of cave bat species.

Before white-nose syndrome, there were almost 2,000 brown bats roosting in the bat condo. However, only 700-800 brown bats in the condo which the DNR says is still impressive given the losses at other roosts.

For more information regarding bats in Wisconsin visit the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp