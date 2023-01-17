WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle that was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

Deputies say that the vehicle in the video allegedly ran through a 4-way stop at a high rate of speed on London Road in the Town of Washington, hit a snow curb, then overturned on its roof.

The vehicle reportedly skid the length of a football field before the driver, who was driving without a license, attempted to flee the scene.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt during this one-vehicle crash,” said deputies.

Driving without a license in Wisconsin could land fines up to $500 and even jail time.

No additional details on the incident were provided.