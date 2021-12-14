WATCH: Wisconsin fire department swoops in for the save of Trumpeter Swan stuck on the ice

OTTAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Trumpeter Swan was stuck on a frozen lake in southern Wisconsin, and local water rescue personnel were able to save it.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, a resident contacted the authorities as well as Wildlife in Need about a swan that appeared to be stuck on the ice and unable to fly. The district’s aviation personnel were able to view the swan remotely with a UAV. The swan was stuck on Pretty Lake.

Hovercraft 5 was sent out on the ice with a pilot and rescue swimmer. The swimmer was able to rescue the swan and get it off the ice.

In the video, the swimmer approaches the swan with a blanket and is able to wrap the animal up and bring it to the hovercraft. All of the video was captured via drone frontage from the Western Lakes Fire District.

The swan was then transferred to Wildlife in Need personnel who were at the scene.

Officials say that the swan is doing ‘extremely’ well and will be in the care of professionals until it can return to the wild.

Photo courtesy of Western Lakes FIre District

Ottawa is about 35 minutes west of Milwaukee.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.