WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Not to be mistaken for a loud upstairs neighbor, a turkey made its way into an apartment after going through a window.

The Wausau Police Department posted body cam footage of a recent rescue of a turkey that flew through an apartment window. The rescue happened on August 5 around 3:30 p.m.

Three officers went into an apparent apartment building to remove the turkey. Armed with a net and some gloves, the officers found the turkey in the living room of an apartment.

After a few attempts with the net, the turkey was eventually secured. The video also showed how the turkey got into the building, as a window was completely busted through.

The turkey was released outside the building.