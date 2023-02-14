GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of killing and mutilating her boyfriend back in February of 2022, attacked her attorney in court Tuesday morning.

While in court for a competency hearing, Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney. Schabusiness can be seen in the video attacking her attorney and being wrestled to the ground by authorities.

She last appeared in court on February 3, where Judge Thomas Walsh denied the request to delay the trial.

Schabusiness was arrested back in February of 2022 for allegedly killing and decapitating her then-boyfriend, Shad Thyrion.

According to the criminal complaint, the Green Bay Police Department said that Schabusiness and Thyrion had been using drugs before engaging in sexual activity.

Schabusiness allegedly ‘went crazy’ and proceeded to strangle Thyrion before decapitating him and leaving his head in a bucket in the basement of the house they were in.

Local five will update this story when more information is released.