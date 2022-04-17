(WFRV) – Winnebago County residents should keep an eye on their speed as Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will take to the sky to monitor traffic on I-41 this week.
WSP announced Sunday that from April 18 to April 23 they will be doing aerial enforcement in the following five Wisconsin counties.
- Monday: Washington County – I-41
- Tuesday: Juneau County – I-90/94
- Wednesday: Winnebago County – I-41
- Friday: Kenosha County – I-94
- Saturday: Dunn County – I-94
Included in this list is Winnebago County, which will be monitored from the sky on Wednesday, weather permitting.