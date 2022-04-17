(WFRV) – Winnebago County residents should keep an eye on their speed as Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will take to the sky to monitor traffic on I-41 this week.

WSP announced Sunday that from April 18 to April 23 they will be doing aerial enforcement in the following five Wisconsin counties.

Monday: Washington County – I-41

Tuesday: Juneau County – I-90/94

Wednesday: Winnebago County – I-41

Friday: Kenosha County – I-94

Saturday: Dunn County – I-94

