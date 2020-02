TIGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A water boil order has been issued for residents in the Village of Tigerton.

Village President Andrea Graham says the order was issued due to a leak that happened on a city street Monday.

Graham says the water is okay to bathe and clean with but not to drink unless it has been boiled.

The village will need the all-clear from the Wisconsin DNR before the order is lifted. Graham tells Local 5 the order runs through Friday.