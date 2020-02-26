Water City Racket Fest taking center stage at O’Marro’s Public House this weekend

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend you have the chance to experience 30 years of Oshkosh’s rock ‘n’ roll music scene.

The 3rd Annual Water City Racket Fest is gathering area musicians for a full weekend of fun. It’s three days, +20 bands, all under one roof.

“It’s an eclectic music festival focusing on primarily Wisconsin music,” says Stephen McCabe, Event Organizer for the Water City Racket Fest. “It’s kind of like a big family reunion. People are flying in from around just to go see the band that they loved in college or even in high school one last time.”

Created three years ago, the original music festival has one goal in mind- highlighting Oshkosh’s growing music scene. From acoustic to even pop, there’s a wide range of music happening right now.

“Oshkosh has a pretty rich history of music over the last 30 years and we organized seven bands to reunite,” says McCabe. “So people are flying in from all around the country to have rehearsals today and tomorrow at various locations around town and then playing one of the three nights of the fest.”

New this year will be a brand-new venue- O’Marro’s Public House. No stranger to hosting bands, the Irish pub has two available stages.

“The sound is going to be great,” said McCabe. “The room is the perfect size for a show like this and there’s just going to be a lot of good people here and so I think it’s just going to be an incredible weekend.”

Water City Racket Fest gets underway Thursday and runs through Saturday. Tickets are $15 for a full weekend pass, which gets you access to all three days of the festival. You can find more information online right here as well as on the festival’s Facebook page.