Water clarity, ice conditions remain in good shape on 2nd to last day of sturgeon spearing season

(WFRV) – Saturday was day 15, and the second to last day of the sturgeon spearing season with Lake Winnebago still open.

A total of 44 fish were speared – 9 juvenile females, 24 adult females and 11 males which brings the total fish speared on Lake Winnebago to 1,417.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, water clarity and spearing conditions remain unaffected by the warmer weather and are likely to last through the final day of the season, which is Sunday.

The largest harvest on Lake Winnebago was a 120.5-pound fish speared by Marcel Cardinal. Four fish harvested Saturday weighed 100 pounds or greater, bringing the season total on the system to 75 fish speared weighing over 100 pounds.

