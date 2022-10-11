APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school in the Appleton Area School District is closed for the day following a water main break.

According to the Appleton Area School District, Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed on October 11. School officials say that the City of Appleton notified them of a water main break near Marquette Street.

The before and after school Extended Day Learning is also canceled. Parent Teacher Conferences are reportedly set to take place as scheduled.

There was no additional information provided.