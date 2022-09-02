GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water.

The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is closed on Friday, September 2. The closure is due to a water pipe break that has flooded multiple classrooms.

There is also no running water.

School officials say that there will be communication on September 5 if there will be school on September 6. The matter is hoped to be resolved over the weekend.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.