Water main break in Village of Bear Creek, boil water advisory issued

BEAR CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Bear Creek is under a boil water advisory after a water main break near the water tower.

According to village Clerk-Treasurer and Utility Clerk Ashley Janke, the break occurred at a fire hydrant near the water tower.

Janke says the village Water Operator is out hand-delivering boil water notices to the 156 households in Bear Creek. If residents are not home, the advisory is being tapped to doors.

The village of 441 residents is expected to be without water until later Wednesday afternoon.