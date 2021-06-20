FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Water main installation to close Richmond St in Appleton starting Monday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A water main installation will cause North Richmond Street in Appleton starting Monday and will last until July 2.

According to officials, the intersection of Richmond Street and Elise Street located between Wisconsin Avenue and College Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The reason for the closure is reportedly for a water main installation.

Officials say the detour is to take Lyndale Drive.

The water main installation is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21 and is scheduled to last until July 2.

