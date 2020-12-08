Water main struck on Green Bay’s west side causes traffic delays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Water erupted out of the ground as contractors hit a water main on W. Mason Street.

According to authorities, a contractor, hired to replace traffic lights at W. Mason Street and 12th Avenue in Green Bay, accidentally hit a 24-inch water main just after 9:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no customers were impacted. The water has been shut off and they are working on repairing the waterline.

No other details are available at this time.