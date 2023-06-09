Scientist with gloves takes samples in pond. Water pollution in rivers and lakes concept

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department announced that Fritse Park in Fox Crossing is under a water quality advisory.

A water quality advisory means there are elevated levels of E. coli in the water, and you should swim at your own risk. Those who are at a higher risk of getting sick should consider limited swimming time in the water.

Additionally, you should not ingest lake water and be sure to shower after swimming, wash your hands before eating, and do not swim if you are ill.

