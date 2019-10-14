Water Quality on Tap for Seymour Farm

SEYMOUR, Wisc. (WFRV) Water quality is on tap for one local farm trying to raise awareness about water pollution across northeast Wisconsin.
Full Circle Community Farm held their Clean Water Celebration.
Visitors learned about new generation farming techniques and how sustainable agriculture is essential to protecting drinking water.
Environmentalists says the key to cleaner water may very well lie in modern farming techniques.
“With rotational grazing, the cattle are randomly scattered, their waste is deposited over grassland, where that waste can be absorbed as nutrients for the plants rather than seeping into the ground water and contaminating the water.”Charles Frisk, Vice-President Clean Water Action Council