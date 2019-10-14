LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Water Quality on Tap for Seymour Farm

Local News

SEYMOUR, Wisc. (WFRV) Water quality is on tap for one local farm trying to raise awareness about water pollution across northeast Wisconsin.

Full Circle Community Farm  held their Clean Water Celebration

Visitors learned about new generation farming techniques and how sustainable agriculture is essential to protecting drinking water.

Environmentalists says the key to cleaner water may very well lie in modern farming techniques.

“With rotational grazing, the cattle are randomly scattered, their waste is deposited over grassland, where that waste can be absorbed as nutrients for the plants rather than seeping into the ground water and contaminating the water.”

Charles Frisk, Vice-President Clean Water Action Council

