Water rescue performed for duck hunters after kayak capsizes in Green Bay

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies performed a water rescue for three duck hunters after their canoe and kayak capsized on Sunday morning.

According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, just after 5:30 a.m., both Peshtigo and Marinette firefighters jointly performed a water rescue in Green Bay, off of Harbor Road, for three duck hunters who were spotted several hundred yards offshore after their canoe and kayak had overturned.

Officials say several rescue boats were launched to retrieve the duck hunters, which were safely brought back to shore and taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Courtesy of Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

Courtesy of Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

Courtesy of Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

Courtesy of Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

Courtesy of Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

Assisting law enforcement agencies also included the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, City of Peshtigo Police Department, DNR wardens, Marinette ERS, and Aurora Bay Area paramedics.

Latest Stories