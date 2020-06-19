FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fisherman rescued from Fond du Lac River pronounced dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police say a 37-year-old has died after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River Thursday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, police and fire personnel responded to a call of a man attempting to cross the Fond du Lac River near the Johnson Street Bridge but had been swept under the water.

Fond du Lac Fire/ Rescue along with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department dive team responded to the area and immediately began a search for the victim. Fond du Lac Police also deployed and aerial drone to assist with the search efforts.

After about one hour the man was located by rescue personnel further down the river and transported in critical condition to St. Agnes Hospital by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ambulance.

Officers say the victim was later pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending the notification of family.

The incident remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.

NOTE: A conflicting report from the Fond du Lac Fire Department says the man is 35-years-old. Calls for clarification were not immediately returned.

