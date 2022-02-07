Water & sewer rates increasing in Allouez, here’s why

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Allouez residents can expect to see an increase on their Feb. (and every month moving forward) bill for water and sanitary, as both rates have increased.

According to Allouez, both customers of water and sanitary sewer in Allouez will see their rates increase. There are two reasons for both of the increases.

The Village of Allouez says they underwent a water rate study in 2021, and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin authorized updated water rates effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The new water rates will reportedly be applied to customers’ Feb. bills.

Officials say that the increase was necessary because of the increased cost to operate Allouez’s water distribution system and to help with some repairs. An example of what customers can expect was provided.

The water bill for an average residential customer with a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter who uses 3,000 gallons of water per month will see an increase from $37.03 to $40.25 (including the public fire protection charge).

Earlier in 2021 the Village Board reportedly approved an increase to the rates charged for sanitary sewer. Just like the water rates, the sewer rates are effective as of Jan. 1, 2022. The last sewer rate was reportedly done in 2016.

Officials are saying that the increase in the sewer rate is due to higher charges from NEW Water. They are charging more to treat the wastewater, repair and replace aging lines in older neighborhoods and the need to cover fixed costs at a time total volume is steady or declining thanks to improved conservation and leak prevention.

An example of what customers can expect was provided by Allouez. The sewer bill for an average residential customer with a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter who uses 3,000 gallons of water per month will increase from $28.72 to $34.77.

Photo courtesy of the Village of Allouez

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.