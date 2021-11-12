Watt are those? Holiday lighting ceremonies ignite in Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Downtown Green Bay is creating the holiday mood with two lighting ceremonies only a few days apart.

According to Downtown Green Bay’s website, the first lighting ceremony will be held at the Brown County Courthouse and Citydeck on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The event is scheduled to be held starting at 6:00 p.m. and will go until 8:00 p.m.

The website explains how the holiday tradition first began when a Peace Tree was planted by People for People in 1968 as a response to the Vietnam War. Ever since then, it has been an annual gathering.

The evening is scheduled to begin with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and members of People for People leading a short ceremony with music, thoughts, and ending with the lighting of a large evergreen tree at the Brown County Courthouse.

Later, organizers say Daily Buzz Coffee Shop will give out free hot cocoa as people make their way to another short ceremony – where officials will show off the brand new, brightly lit holiday lights display.

Everyone will be able to enjoy holiday music, picturesque photo-ops, and family fun.

Lighting Ceremony on Broadway

The second lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Broadway District. Organizers say the event will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the annual ceremony.

The Mayor will give the official countdown to the illumination, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the corner of Broadway and Hubbard St.

Haven’t started your holiday shopping yet? Broadway businesses say they will be open for visitors to browse and get a start on their holiday lists.

Everyone will be able to enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride, carolers, window displays, and plenty of festive spirits.

Too soon?

WFRV Local 5 is wondering – is this too soon a week before Thanksgiving? Should lights go up after December 1 or do you think they are fair game after November 1? Let us know!