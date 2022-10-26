WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Darrell Brooks’ fate is in the hands of 12 jurors.

The group, which is sequestered, deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday evening and will resume deliberations early on Wednesday morning.

Brooks faces 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre where he’s accused of plowing through the parade crowd in his vehicle killing six people and injuring dozens of others. He faces six counts of first degree intentional homicide and would face a life prison sentence if found guilty on any of the six counts.

It was another chaotic day in court for a defendant whose antics have made national headlines. Brooks frequently interrupted and argued with the judge a trend that has become the norm throughout the course of the trial.

The state presented its closing statements arguing Brooks was intent on killing people that day.

“That’s intent folks no reasonable person is going to go up to a group of teenagers, drive over them, and keep going,” said Waukesha County district attorney Susan Oppor.

Oppor presented at times graphic photos and videos to the court showing the destruction Brooks left behind him as he allegedly drove through the parade. She argued that Brooks’ decision to continue to drive through the parade even as he began to hit people with his vehicle showed his intent to hurt people.

“Just stop driving. That’s it. It’s really that simple. Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving,” Opper said. “He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit.”

Brooks argued extensively with the judge about what he could and couldn’t say to the jurors prior to his own closing statements. Eventually, he presented an at times tearful closing statement saying he’s a family man and never intended to hurt anybody.

He also suggested his vehicle malfunctioned which prosecutors have dismissed as a lie. He said his conscious is clear because he didn’t intend to do anything wrong.

“I have faith and trust that God knows what is right,” said Brooks. “I believe in your hearts you know what is right.”

He also spoke about how the accusations have impacted his children saying they have been bullied.

“Anyone who’s really had conversations with me, spent time around me, wouldn’t think for one second that this is an intentional act,” Brooks said.

In another twist, the judge addressed a claim that a juror in the case had participated in an online forum called ‘Justice for Darrell’. The judge said that law enforcement is investigating, but so far they have no information that the claims are credible.

Since the judge addressed this, there was a followup post on the thread saying that the claim was a prank.

“It’s time for Darrell Brooks to stop running and it’s time for him to stop lying, ” said Opper. “It’s time for him to be held accountable for his actions.”