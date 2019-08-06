Waukesha PD respond to “Hostess Ho Ho assault”

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Waukesha Police received an interesting report Sunday afternoon.

Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, CBS 58, says Waukesha Police responded to a “Hostess Ho Ho assault” following a road rage incident.

Investigators say two drivers were tailgating, passing, and brake checking when one driver threw a Hostess Ho Ho at the other to get them to back off.

The targeted driver told police he was only trying to get away from the other vehicle.

CBS 58 says both parties were advised by Waukesha Police.