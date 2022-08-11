One of the original Monopoly game tokens will be returning after being replaced five years ago. (Getty Images)

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to be transported into a life-sized game of Monopoly? A library in Wisconsin can make that dream come true.

The Waupaca Area Public Library is hosting Monopoly Day with a game that is larger than life on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Organizers said the free event will capitalize on the rules of Monopoly and have prizes for players. The event even connects people with local businesses.

You can even meet The Banker, who will be played by the new Library Director.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. on the Library Square. For additional details, click here.