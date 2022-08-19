UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.

Two people were reportedly trapped in the vehicle and another person was pinned under it. Five people in total were inside the vehicle.

All five were transported for medical treatment.

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities believe that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.