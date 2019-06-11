Waupaca Co. deputies release drawing of robbery suspect

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite drawing a man believed to be the suspect of an armed bank robbery.

On June 3, a man in a black ski mask entered the Farmers State Bank in Fremont with a black handgun. He then left with cash and took off in a vehicle. Based on descriptions given by witnesses, the suspect is believed to be a white man in his 30s approximately six feet tall with dark hair, and a mustache.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.