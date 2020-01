WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large quantity of 5-hour Energy drinks have been discarded along Constance Road in Waupaca.

Officials say unknown parties have been discarding 1.93 fluid ounce bottles of Berry flavored drinks “for an extensive amount of time.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at (888)258-9955. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.