WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice to review operations after a report came out that they altered their reports.

The Waupaca County Sheriff sent out a statement in relation to the recent report that they ‘regularly’ altered reports. Back in September of 2020 a report of criminal trespass was sent to the District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

Before the report was submitted to the District Attorney’s office, the report was reviewed for accuracy. This report was reportedly corrected to accurately reflect the intent and actions of the reporting officer. The officer was told of the correction to the report and they were in agreement with the correction.

The District Attorney reportedly requested the Sheriff’s Administration to contact an outside agency on Sept. 24 to review this matter. The agency reportedly said:

There was no willful deceit or any other improper purpose in changing the report. As such, there are no Brady/Giglio issues. Reviewing agency

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they are in the process of asking the Wisconsin Department of Justice to do a full review of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office as well as the District Attorney’s Office.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.