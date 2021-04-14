WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s investigate two-vehicle crash in Fremont, drivers hospitalized

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around noon on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Waupaca County Communication Center received a report of the crash on USH 10 at Old Highway 49 in the Town of Fremont.

Deputies say, after an initial investigation, they believe a car was traveling east on USH 10 when it collided with a car crossing over USH 10 from Old Hwy 49.

ThedaStar and Gold Cross Ambulance transported the drivers to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah. Deputies say neither driver appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

