UPDATE: Man dies in box truck v. semi crash in Waupaca Co.

MONDAY 12/16/19 10:52 a.m.

DAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) — A 58-year-old man has died following a Monday morning crash in the Town of Dayton.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a two-vehicle crash south of the intersection of State Highway 22 and County Highway QQ.

Upon arrival, crews say an initial investigation shows a box truck traveling southbound on HWY 22 crossed the center line and was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer.

The driver of the box truck, the 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The operator of the semi – an 80-year-old man – was uninjured.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

Waupaca County crash shuts down intersection for several hours

MONDAY 12/16/19 6:43 a.m.

CHAIN O’ LAKES-KING, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has caused an intersection to close near Chain O’ Lakes-King.

The intersection of State Highway 22 and County Highway QQ will remain closed for several hours.

Officials are asking motorists to find an alternative route of travel at this time.