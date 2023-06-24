WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WFRV) – A farm fire drew volunteer crews from far and wide who were working for hours during one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Local 5 obtained images from photojournalist Timothy Zilch.

He said his vantage point was from Brandy Creek Road in what he identifies as the Town of Larrabee.

Clintonville’s fire department and many more agencies throughout Waupaca County were part of the response that included ambulances to make sure responding crews had support to deal with the heat. There did appear to be significant damage to at least one structure.

Local 5 is awaiting official word on possible injuries or a cause. Phone calls to the Marion Fire Department have gone unanswered. An indication of how they still might be tending to hot spots.

Zilch told Local 5 News that he thought Clintonville Fire Department was paged on Friday about a garbage pile on fire.

He said unconfirmed reports said the fire spread to a barn filled with wood.

All he could verify for sure was that there was an obviously charred and collapsed structure when he arrived on the scene.

From his count, the following departments responded: Clintonville Fire Station, Marion, Manawa, Embarrass, Bear Creek, Grant, Navarino, New London, Pella, and Iola, and Nicolas personnel were at Clintonville Station on standby.

There also appeared to be at least one representative from DNR and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance was also on the scene for “rehab.”