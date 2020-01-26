Waupaca County: Fatal rollover crash along U.S. Highway 10

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on January 25.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m., they were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 10 eastbound of Kester Road in the town of Fremont.

Authorities report an eastbound vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont-Wolf River Ambulance, Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 News will update when more information is available.