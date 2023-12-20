ROYALTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say one man has died as a result of his injuries following a Monday afternoon fire in Waupaca County.

According to a release from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded at 2:27 p.m. to a Royalton residence where smoke was reported to be coming out of the basement with someone still inside.

The first responders to arrive on the scene say one person was taken out of the basement and transported to the ThedaCare Waupaca hospital where he later died. Weyauwega Fire Chief Tom Cullen confirmed to Local Five that the person was an elderly man.

At this time, no other details will be released as the family of the victim is notified and an investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.