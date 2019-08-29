Waupaca County: First conviction following testing of backlogged sexual assault kits

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — Attorney General Josh Kaul says the first conviction has been issued after testing began on backlogged sexual assault kits.

According to AG Kaul, a jury in Waupaca County convicted Leroy Whittenberger of three counts of second degree sexual assault for the assault of a teenager in July of 2012.

The backlogged kit involved in the case was tested in 2017.

“A survivor who waited years for justice has finally received it,” says Attorney General Kaul. “Yesterday’s verdict is a result of her courage and the work of the public servants who have been dedicated to getting justice in this case.”

This conviction was reportedly the result of a joint effort by civilian witnesses, New London Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory DNA Analyst Kara Raymond, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Whittenberger is a serial sexual offender with three prior sexual assault convictions from Lincoln and Marathon counties.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled at this time. Each count carries a potential maximum period of imprisonment of 25 years initial confinement and 15 years extended supervision.

A copy of the criminal complaint is available online.