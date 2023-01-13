WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial.

Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.

If convicted, Haase will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint, in 1992, Mumbrue and Togstad were found stabbed to death in the bedroom of Togstad’s home in Royalton (Waupaca County). Togstad reportedly died from a single stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was found with multiple wounds.

A dog was also found dead at the scene.

Detectives working on the case found evidence of a struggle but no signs of robbery, theft, or a murder weapon.

The complaint also says that on July 6, 2022, a DNA sample was taken from Haase during a traffic stop. It was then determined by an analyst that the DNA obtained from Haase was allegedly consistent with the DNA profile that was gathered from ‘foreign bodily fluids’ that were initially discovered on Togstad’s body.

During Haase’s questioning, the Weyauwega native denied having anything to do with the double murder but explained to investigators that “he was afraid he was involved” when he first saw the news report of the deaths.

Haase went on to tell the investigators that he had no memory of the murders but that he had ‘snippets’ of memories throughout the years that he attributed to the murders.

Haase will be in court on March 29, 2023, for an arraignment hearing.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this case and provide updates as it progresses through the court system.